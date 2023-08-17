Smoke advisory issued for eastern Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a smoke advisory for eastern Nebraska on Thursday.

The advisory comes as a result of wildfires in Canada, which may produce smoke that affects the air quality in Nebraska.

According to DHHS, the air quality index (AQI) is moderate to unhealthy, meaning people who are sensitive to pollution should limit outdoor activities.

The smoke advisory remains in effect through Saturday.

