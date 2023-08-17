We are Local
Smoke advisory issued for eastern Nebraska

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
(Tom Larson/WEAU Viewer Photo)(Submitted By Viewer)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a smoke advisory for eastern Nebraska on Thursday.

The advisory comes as a result of wildfires in Canada, which may produce smoke that affects the air quality in Nebraska.

According to DHHS, the air quality index (AQI) is moderate to unhealthy, meaning people who are sensitive to pollution should limit outdoor activities.

The smoke advisory remains in effect through Saturday.

