Scout leader charged with sexual exploitation, will be released from jail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Boy Scouts leader in Nebraska is facing charges of child sex crimes.

John Shores, 54, is charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

During his detention hearing Wednesday, a judge ruled that he be released from custody Thursday.

A new trial date has not been set.

Details on the charges have yet to be released and most documents regarding the case are still sealed.

