We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler air moves in today but the intense heat is still on the way

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moved through overnight and that will bring a cooler and very comfortable Thursday for us all. Temperatures in the 60s this morning will only warm to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

A north breeze gusting to near 25 mph will send less humid air our way too. Dew point temperatures will nose dive into the afternoon with very comfortable air to end the day.

Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

This comfortable air will start to warm by Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s likely thanks to the south wind gusts picking up.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Saturday is still the start of a long stretch of hot weather. It is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Highs will climb into the 90s then and every day well through next week. Find out the latest about this heat wave here.

6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
The right-of-way that was being left unkept has now been cleaned up by the City of Omaha.
Midtown Omaha ‘no man’s land’ gets much-needed cleanup
Barenaked Ladies
Omaha music festival to feature Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul
M.U.D. again extends voluntary water restrictions — this time indefinitely

Latest News

Cooler, less humid air settles in all day
Rusty's Morning Forecast
6 Hour Forecast
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild end to the week with intense heat returning this weekend
Saturday First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heat wave returns Saturday
Jade's 10 Day Forecast