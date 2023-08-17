Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler air moves in today but the intense heat is still on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moved through overnight and that will bring a cooler and very comfortable Thursday for us all. Temperatures in the 60s this morning will only warm to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

A north breeze gusting to near 25 mph will send less humid air our way too. Dew point temperatures will nose dive into the afternoon with very comfortable air to end the day.

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

This comfortable air will start to warm by Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s likely thanks to the south wind gusts picking up.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday is still the start of a long stretch of hot weather. It is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Highs will climb into the 90s then and every day well through next week. Find out the latest about this heat wave here.

6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (WOWT)

