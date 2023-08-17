We are Local
Realtors host panel on property taxes, talk possible improvements

The Nebraska Board of Realtors got together to discuss one of the most pressing subjects in Nebraska and all of America: property taxes.
By Joe Harris
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Property taxes were the topic at a panel the Omaha Area Board of Realtors hosted Wednesday.

The lion’s share of property taxes collected in Douglas County goes toward funding public schools.

Is the current system unfair, though?

Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom President Doug Kagan says so. He wants to follow the lead of other states.

“They’re moving away from a major reliance on property taxes and income taxes towards consumption taxes,” Kagan said. “Also what other states have been doing is they’re reforming their property tax and property valuation systems so that the property taxes are not so burdensome.”

Douglas County Assessor and Register of Deeds Walt Peffer said the current system needs adjusting.

He’s proposed several ideas for the Nebraska Legislature to take up.

“We’re sending in a proposal that says when you turn 65 years of age, the school portion of your tax bill falls off if you’ve lived in the house for 10 years,” Peffer said. When you turn 70, the remainder of your tax bill falls off.”

He said another proposal would cap property tax increases at 3-5 percent each year. Another would lower valuations from 92-100 percent of market value to 70-80 percent.

Kagan supports those two ideas.

Douglas County Commissioner Mike Friend thinks capping the increases would provide more predictability, but that such a proposal would have to pass constitutional muster.

“The constitution dictates that you have to do certain things in regard to taxation of property,” Friend said. “There are certain parameters that have to be met. If you fly in the face of that, you’re going to have to end up getting the constitution changed.”

Peffer said a legislative delegation will consider proposing those ideas to the governor’s committee on valuations.

