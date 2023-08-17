Omaha Fire Dept. looking for pair of arson suspects

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is asking for help identifying two arson suspects.

The men were caught on security cam footage breaking into vehicles and starting fires near 58th Street and Ames Avenue on July 31.

The video shows the pair walking behind a building. The second shot shows the men getting into two trucks.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Omaha Fire Department at 402-444-5700.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.