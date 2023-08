OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Come celebrate with Veridian Credit Union for a Fiesta celebration on August 26th and 27th! The event will take place at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in South Omaha with authentic Latin food, carnival rides, live entertainment and more! To find out more watch today’s interview and visit www.veridiancu.org/events/fiesta-2023.

