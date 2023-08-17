We are Local
Resources from this episode.
Now What - Brain Health
By Dan McGrane
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Consortium of Dementia Alternatives and does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff.

CDC Alzheimer’s Disease and Healthy Aging

https://www.cdc.gov/aging/caregiving/caregiver-brief.html

CDC Healthy Brain Resource Center, an easy to navigate website that helps users find credible public information and materials to support implementing the Healthy Brain Initiative (HBI) Road Map actions

https://www.cdc.gov/aging/healthy-brain-resource-center/index.html

CDC Maintaining Your Brain Health, https://www.cdc.gov/aging/olderadultsandhealthyaging/maintainng-your-brain-health.html

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Caregiving for Family and Friends—A Public Health Issue, https://www.cdc.gov/aging/caregiving/caregiver-brief.html.

Hillcrest Health Services, Now What? programs, https://www.hillcresthealth.com/resources/dementia-programming/

Medicine Across All Ages and Borders, www.imranyali.com

MentalHealth.gov, one-stop access to U.S. government mental health and mental health problems information, https://www.mentalhealth.gov/

National Institute of Mental Health, resources for the understanding and treatment of mental illnesses, https://www.nimh.nih.gov/index.shtml

Nebraska Medicine - Behavioral Health Connection, free help accessing behavioral health resources, https://www.nebraskamed.com/behavioral-health

Peer Specialist Certification, http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Peer-Support-Training-Certification.aspx

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, http://www.samhsa.gov/

VA Caregiver Support Program, https://www.caregiver.va.gov

Veterans Crisis Line, which has phone, text and online chat available, https://www.nebraska.va.gov/services/Mental_Health.asp

Post-Concussion Syndrome, https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/post-concussion-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20353352

