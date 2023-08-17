We are Local
Norfolk Public School adopts policy stating athletes can only compete in a sport using their sex assigned at birth

Norfolk Public Schools
Norfolk Public Schools(News Channel Nebraska)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Earlier this week a big change was adopted by the Norfolk Public School Board in regard to transgender athletes competing in sports.

After a nearly 4-hour meeting, the board voted 5-1 to pass Policy 5301.

This new policy states that participation in athletics for athletes from 6th through 12th grade will be restricted to a student’s biological sex.

The verification of an athlete’s sex will be determined by what is on their birth certificate.

Many residents who supported and opposed the decision spoke during the public comment portion of the school board meeting.

Those who opposed included some students. One student talked more about how they believe this policy promotes exclusion instead of inclusion.

”This policy is going to cause major conflict between peers and possibly even staff and administrators in our schools. Transgender individuals go through so much discrimination and mistreatment every day, just because they were born in the wrong body,” said a sophomore student at Norfolk Public School.

Others feel that it would be unfair to allow biological males to compete against biological females. One Norfolk resident spoke about how this is not a battle of mistreatment but a battle of providing a fair and equal opportunity to female athletes in the school.

”All sports should allow a fair opportunity for every athlete to compete and enjoy what they love and are gifted at. However, how can you justify that it’s a fair game when you’re going to allow a biological male to compete against a biological female,” said a Norfolk resident.

During the meeting, it was brought up that the NSAA already has a policy on transgender athletes competing in sports.

Members of the board in favor of the policy changes, said this was a way to be proactive for the community of Norfolk.

