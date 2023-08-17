We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

New details in child exploitation case involving ex-scout leader

John Shores is accused of attempting to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for a sexual encounter.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Boy Scouts leader in Nebraska is facing charges of child sex crimes.

John Shores, 54, is charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

During his detention hearing Wednesday, a judge ruled that he be released from custody Thursday. Shores’ defense attorney Glenn Shapiro waived the preliminary hearing in the case.

It was confirmed that Shores is in no way associated with the Boy Scouts anymore, as of Aug. 11.

Prosecutors allege that Shores was in contact with an undercover agent who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

During chat conversations, Shores is accused of asking the agent, who he believed was a young teenage girl, to “play” and send sexually explicit photos of herself.

According to prosecutors, at one point the undercover agent asked if Shores was okay with her being 13 years old, to which he allegedly responded, “Unless you’re a policeman trying to trap me.”

Prosecutors claim Shores frequently expressed worry about the illegality of his actions, but apparently could not stop himself, and instead aggressively pursued a person he thought was a child.

All of this information was obtained via Shores’ detention hearing, as most court documents regarding this case are still sealed.

No information on the next steps in Shores’ trial has been confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
A La Vista family was left scrambling after a wedding photographer cut off all communication.
Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride
The right-of-way that was being left unkept has now been cleaned up by the City of Omaha.
Midtown Omaha ‘no man’s land’ gets much-needed cleanup
Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store

Latest News

A car stolen from the scene of a homicide in Fort Calhoun last week has still not been located.
Stolen vehicle in connection to Washington County murder still at-large
Cass County Sherriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle in connection...
Authorities investigating series of robberies in Cass County
Douglas County has seen a small spike in COVID-19 infections in August.
Douglas County COVID-19 cases nearly double in one week
John Shores is accused of attempting to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for a...
Fired scout leader arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
The FBI is warning parents of a scheme that tricks teens into distributing child sexual abuse...
FBI warns of teens being recruited to act as 'money mules'