Nebraska man sentenced for sexually assaulting sleeping victim

(KY3)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska man has been sentenced to federal prison for sexually assaulting a sleeping victim.

Acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr announced that Kason Cline, 22, of Walthill, was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison on one count of sexual abuse of an incapable victim.

He was also ordered to serve five years on supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.

The Omaha Nation Tribal Police initiated the investigation in July 2022 after a patient at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago, Nebraska, told officers she had been sexually assaulted.

The victim said she was drinking with Cline and passed out in his bed. When she woke up, Cline was sexually assaulting her.

Due to the fact that she was asleep, the victim had no way of consenting or declining the sexual acts.

Officers executed a search warrant at Cline’s residence, where they interviewed Cline and he ultimately admitted to the sexual assault.

