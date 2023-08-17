We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska lawmakers raise concerns about governor’s pick to lead state health department

Dr. Steve Corsi
Dr. Steve Corsi(Missouri governor's office)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen’s appointment for CEO of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services was met with some harsh criticisms from some Nebraska lawmakers since Tuesday’s announcement that the job had been filled.

Dr. Steve Corsi is set to take on the role Sept. 11, replacing Dannette Smith, who exited the department earlier this month after serving at the helm of DHHS since her appointment by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts in January 2019.

Gov. Pillen’s office said in an email reply to 6 News on Wednesday that he chose Corsi because of his track record of conservatism and public service.

“Gov. Pillen was elected because of his strong conservative values. He has now appointed someone who also has a strong conservative track record of competence and experience in state health and social services to lead one of Nebraska’s most significant agencies.

Gov. Pillen expects all public servants, especially those entrusted with leadership responsibilities, to treat others with the utmost dignity and respect. Dr. Corsi has an established record of public service and servant leadership in multiple roles, including as a military officer responsible for the emotional health of all other service members in his care. Dr. Corsi’s experience meets the high expectations set by Gov. Pillen for all cabinet members.”

Response from Gov. Jim Pillen's office

But State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha posted several tweets Tuesday raising concerns about Corsi, calling into question his credentials and flagging reports from a Wyoming newspaper about controversial punishments implemented during his tenure as the state’s interim director of family services.

She also shared a link to a Missouri newspaper article reporting Corsi had been receiving paychecks from two state agencies simultaneously.

Hunt vowed to block Corsi in next year’s legislative session.

State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha also raised concerns in his post Wednesday morning.

“Corsi’s publicly available record raises a number of flags,” he said in an X post. “The leader of DHHS should not be vetted based on partisan values. They should be vetted on their ability to effectively serve the diverse health and human service needs of Nebraskans.”

Before Corsi’s X account was made private sometime before 6 p.m. Tuesday, 6 News took note of a post he had retweeted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, from a “citizen journalist” website account that perpetuates content from anti-vaccination influencers. A Nebraska Examiner report noted other posts Corsi had “liked,” including one suggesting transgender people are suffering from a mental illness.

According to the state, Corsi will be paid an annual salary of $257,000, corresponding with the salary of former DHHS CEO Dannette Smith.

Most recently, Corsi was the CEO of the Central Wyoming Counseling Center. He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California Baptist University in the psychology field.

Digital producer Nick Stavas contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge’s DUI citation downgraded
Three Sarpy County dispensaries are accused of selling cannabis products containing THC over...
Douglas County Sheriff says Omaha shop selling items with illegal THC levels
Ralston elementary school locked down after incident reported nearby

Latest News

Removing a signature from a petition has become a hot-button topic thanks to the battle over...
EXPLAINER: How to remove your signature from a petition
EXPLAINER: How to remove your name from a signed petition in Nebraska
Sen. Tim Scott speaks to fairgoers at Governor Reynolds' 'Fair Side Chat' at the Iowa State Fair
Caucus 2024: Candidates react to latest Trump indictment
Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon
Nebraska congressman says emails hacked by Chinese Communist Party