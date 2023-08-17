We are Local
‘Money mules’: FBI Omaha warns about online payment scam linking teens to child porn distribution

Scammers posing as IT service reps or gaming upgrade companies offering easy money for exchanging payments into crypto
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI’s Omaha field office is raising the alarm about an online scheme that is getting teens involved in the distribution of child porn.

The FBI says teenagers and young adults are being recruited to act as “money mules” for producers of child sexual abuse material.

“A money mule is someone who wittingly or unwittingly transfers illegally acquired money on behalf of or at the direction of, another person,” FBI Omaha said in a news release Thursday.

The FBI says porn producers are recruiting young people on social media, email, and via online gaming platforms. They pose as representatives from IT services or gaming upgrade companies. Those “reps” tell the kids that if they accept digital payments, they get to keep a percentage of the money they help exchange for cryptocurrency and send along to the imposters.

What to do: If you believe your child is participating in a money mule scheme, they should stop transferring money immediately and call FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688.

“What these criminals are really selling to their customers, are links to child sexual abuse material,” the release states.

The FBI advises anyone receiving any sort of offer that might be suspect not to click on any link provided with promises of payments with little to no effort.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

