We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Judge declines to approve Hyundai/Kia class action settlement, noting weak proposed remedies

FILE - The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill.,...
FILE - The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill., Oct. 5, 2012. A federal judge on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, declined to approve a tentative settlement in a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, saying it fails to provide “fair and adequate” relief to vehicle owners.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A federal judge on Wednesday declined to approve a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, saying it fails to provide “fair and adequate” relief to vehicle owners.

The proposed settlement, announced in May, could be valued at $200 million and covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S., the companies said at the time.

These cars are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices. That has allowed thieves to easily steal them using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating a recent rash of auto thefts across the country.

The proposed settlement would offer vehicle owners cash payments for theft-related damage and a voluntary recall to update theft-protection software. But U.S. District Judge James Selna raised concerns about the process for calculating payments and the adequacy of the software update in preventing future thefts.

The two automakers announced that update early in 2023, saying it would address a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites. But in May, The Associated Press reported that thieves were still driving off with Kia and Hyundai vehicles at alarming rates.

The news agency gathered data from eight U.S. cities and found that in seven of them, police had reported substantial year-over-year increases in theft reports through April.

In an Aug. 11 letter, the attorneys general of six states and the District of Columbia urged Judge Selna to require automakers to install antitheft technology known as engine immobilizers in all theft-prone Hyundai and Kia vehicles, possibly in combination with a vehicle buyback program, in place of the update and cash payments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge’s DUI citation downgraded
Three Sarpy County dispensaries are accused of selling cannabis products containing THC over...
Douglas County Sheriff says Omaha shop selling items with illegal THC levels
Ralston elementary school locked down after incident reported nearby

Latest News

A La Vista family was left scrambling after a wedding photographer cut off all communication.
Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride
Omaha Public Schools has an interim superintendent to start the new school year.
OPS starts 2023 school year with interim superintendent
Shadow Ridge Music Festival announced some big acts for this year's event, including the...
Shadow Ridge Music Festival announces headlining acts
Omaha figures to see an uptick in traffic as school gets back in session.
First day of school impacts Omaha traffic
To honor the victims of the disastrous Hawaii wildfires, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen ordered flags...
Flags to fly at half-staff for Hawaii wildfire victims