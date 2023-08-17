We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse

Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A southwest Iowa high school teacher and football coach is facing dozens of sexual abuse charges.

Ryan Kissell of Creston was arrested Wednesday by Creston police. He’s charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse, including 24 counts of various lascivious acts with a child and 21 counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to a criminal complaint, an underage victim reported that Kissell sexually assaulted them multiple times since 2013.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
A La Vista family was left scrambling after a wedding photographer cut off all communication.
Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride
The right-of-way that was being left unkept has now been cleaned up by the City of Omaha.
Midtown Omaha ‘no man’s land’ gets much-needed cleanup
Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store

Latest News

A car stolen from the scene of a homicide in Fort Calhoun last week has still not been located.
Stolen vehicle in connection to Washington County murder still at-large
Cass County Sherriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle in connection...
Authorities investigating series of robberies in Cass County
The FBI is warning parents of a scheme that tricks teens into distributing child sexual abuse...
FBI warns of teens being recruited to act as 'money mules'
During a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys,...
New prison to be built in northeast Lincoln will replace Nebraska State Penitentiary
Washington County Sheriff's investigators are looking for a burgundy Chevrolet Equinox SUV like...
Authorities investigating Fort Calhoun woman’s homicide still trying to find her SUV