Hurricane Hilary on track to impact west coast

(WOWT) - As the Omaha area prepares for intense heat this weekend, Southern California is preparing for a hurricane.

Off the west coast of Mexico, Hurricane Hilary has quickly strengthened to a Category 2 as of Thursday afternoon. It’s on track to impact California as early as Sunday night.

Hurricane Hilary Radar (WOWT)

The hurricane is expected to reach up to a Category 4 intensity on Saturday. Once it hits colder water as it moves north, the storm will lose energy. Luckily, this means it will not make landfall at full-force. It will also lose steam as the storm passes over the Baja Peninsula before reaching the US.

Hurricane Hilary Track Forecast (WOWT)

Hurricane Hilary Track Forecast (WOWT)

Although it will lose intensity and lose the characteristics of a tropical storm, Hilary will bring rain and strong winds capable of causing flooding, wind damage, and mud slides across the southwest.

Rainfall Potential (WOWT)

Locally heavy rain as well as flash flooding will become a threat for the Desert Southwest and Southern California starting this weekend into early next week. Some areas could see downpours leaving half and inch to an inch of rain or more in an hour, totaling over 8-10″ in places. This could lead to serious flooding, especially in areas that don’t typically receive a lot of rain.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.