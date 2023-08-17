Gov. Pillen appoints new district court judge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen appointed a new district court judge Wednesday.

Pillen announced in a press release that Derek Vaughn of Omaha will assume the role of district court judge for the 4th Judicial District of Nebraska, which includes Douglas County.

Vaughn is currently the presiding county court judge for the same district; a position he’s held since 2013.

Prior to that, Vaughn served as Deputy Douglas County Attorney for 14 years. He has experience teaching criminal justice classes at a number of colleges and universities in Nebraska.

Vaughn earned both his bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Nebraska.

The appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge J. Michael Coffey.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.