We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Gov. Pillen appoints new district court judge

(KTIV)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen appointed a new district court judge Wednesday.

Pillen announced in a press release that Derek Vaughn of Omaha will assume the role of district court judge for the 4th Judicial District of Nebraska, which includes Douglas County.

Vaughn is currently the presiding county court judge for the same district; a position he’s held since 2013.

Prior to that, Vaughn served as Deputy Douglas County Attorney for 14 years. He has experience teaching criminal justice classes at a number of colleges and universities in Nebraska.

Vaughn earned both his bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Nebraska.

The appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge J. Michael Coffey.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge’s DUI citation downgraded
Three Sarpy County dispensaries are accused of selling cannabis products containing THC over...
Douglas County Sheriff says Omaha shop selling items with illegal THC levels
Ralston elementary school locked down after incident reported nearby

Latest News

To honor the victims of the disastrous Hawaii wildfires, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen ordered flags...
Flags to fly at half-staff for Hawaii wildfire victims
A house fire took the life of a woman in Superior, Nebraska, on Sunday.
Woman dies in housefire in Superior
Dr. Steve Corsi
Nebraska lawmakers raise concerns about governor’s pick to lead state health department
EXPLAINER: How to remove your name from a signed petition in Nebraska