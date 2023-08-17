We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store

(KCRG)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular retail chain is planning to build a store in the Omaha metro.

Fleet Farm, an agriculture and outdoor retailer that boasts 49 locations nationwide, purchased a plot of land near the HyVee grocery store at 192nd Street and Hwy 370 in Gretna.

This would be the franchise’s first and only location in Nebraska.

6 News reached out and confirmed the sale with Fleet Farm officials Wednesday.

“All I can do right now is confirm that we purchased the property in Gretna, that we love the Omaha area, and that we will build a store there,” Fleet Farm Executive Vice President Frank Steeves told 6 News in an email.

Steeves said aside from buying the land, no timetable or construction plan has been developed yet.

“We will announce the construction and openings as soon as they are decided,” Steeves said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge’s DUI citation downgraded
Three Sarpy County dispensaries are accused of selling cannabis products containing THC over...
Douglas County Sheriff says Omaha shop selling items with illegal THC levels
Ralston elementary school locked down after incident reported nearby

Latest News

Omaha Public Schools has an interim superintendent to start the new school year.
OPS starts 2023 school year with interim superintendent
Shadow Ridge Music Festival announced some big acts for this year's event, including the...
Shadow Ridge Music Festival announces headlining acts
Omaha figures to see an uptick in traffic as school gets back in session.
First day of school impacts Omaha traffic
To honor the victims of the disastrous Hawaii wildfires, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen ordered flags...
Flags to fly at half-staff for Hawaii wildfire victims
Heartland of America Park in Omaha is set to reopen on Friday.
Omaha's Heartland of America Park reopens Friday