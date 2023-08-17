Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular retail chain is planning to build a store in the Omaha metro.

Fleet Farm, an agriculture and outdoor retailer that boasts 49 locations nationwide, purchased a plot of land near the HyVee grocery store at 192nd Street and Hwy 370 in Gretna.

This would be the franchise’s first and only location in Nebraska.

6 News reached out and confirmed the sale with Fleet Farm officials Wednesday.

“All I can do right now is confirm that we purchased the property in Gretna, that we love the Omaha area, and that we will build a store there,” Fleet Farm Executive Vice President Frank Steeves told 6 News in an email.

Steeves said aside from buying the land, no timetable or construction plan has been developed yet.

“We will announce the construction and openings as soon as they are decided,” Steeves said.

