We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Famous 2-headed snake returns to zoo

“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song. (CAMERON PARK ZOO, "LAST OF THE BREED", AMBASSADOR ENTERTAINMENT, CNN)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (CNN) - A popular Texas zoo attraction is back.

It’s a two-headed snake and its return brings up a conundrum: What happens when the two heads disagree?

After over two years, he’s headed back. Both heads are ready to turn heads at the Cameron Park Zoo.

“They almost ignore each other,” said Brian Henley, reptile care supervisor at the zoo.

“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song.

The harmless western rat snake was found by a local resident and donated to the zoo when he was a few weeks old.

He has two different brains and has grown from 8 inches to 3 feet in seven years.

“The dominant head is the right head; however, the left head does have ideas of its own,” Henley said.

When Lefty goes one direction and Pancho goes the other, it’s trouble. The snake gets hung up on things and injures himself.

In 2021, the wound got so bad it had to be removed from the exhibit to be treated and to heal.

A waxy-looking substance on Lefty’s neck protects the injured area.

Both heads eat, but the dominant right sometimes drags Lefty away from a mouse meal.

The right head gets more to eat, though it all ends up in the same stomach.

The snake’s exhibit has been revamped, so there’s little to get stuck on.

And two heads are no reason Pancho and Lefty couldn’t enjoy romance once it’s older.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
A La Vista family was left scrambling after a wedding photographer cut off all communication.
Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride
The right-of-way that was being left unkept has now been cleaned up by the City of Omaha.
Midtown Omaha ‘no man’s land’ gets much-needed cleanup
Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store

Latest News

A car stolen from the scene of a homicide in Fort Calhoun last week has still not been located.
Stolen vehicle in connection to Washington County murder still at-large
Cass County Sherriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle in connection...
Authorities investigating series of robberies in Cass County
Douglas County has seen a small spike in COVID-19 infections in August.
Douglas County COVID-19 cases nearly double in one week
John Shores is accused of attempting to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for a...
Fired scout leader arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
The FBI is warning parents of a scheme that tricks teens into distributing child sexual abuse...
FBI warns of teens being recruited to act as 'money mules'