Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Comfortable Friday ahead of a stretch of intense heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is our last comfortable day to get outdoors before intense heat kicks off in E Nebraska and W Iowa. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s for most Friday under sunny skies with a breezy S wind.

Friday highs (wowt)

A ridge of high pressure builds in to our S and pushes highs into the 90s by Saturday! Saturday is A 6 First Alert Weather Day marking the start of a stretch of days in the 90s... with humidity it will feel more like 100-115 most afternoons.

Heat index (wowt)

The heat peaks on Tuesday with a high of 98. This is coming very close to the record high of 100!

Record heat (wowt)

This same ridge will also pull in smoke from Canadian wildfires burning to our N and air quality will likely be impacted through the weekend.

Smoke outlook (wowt)

The most intense heat continues through Thursday with a slight chance for rain returning Friday and Saturday of next week.... next weekend should push us back into the 80s.

10 day forecast (wowt)

