We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Comfortable Friday ahead of a stretch of intense heat

By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is our last comfortable day to get outdoors before intense heat kicks off in E Nebraska and W Iowa. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s for most Friday under sunny skies with a breezy S wind.

Friday highs
Friday highs(wowt)

A ridge of high pressure builds in to our S and pushes highs into the 90s by Saturday! Saturday is A 6 First Alert Weather Day marking the start of a stretch of days in the 90s... with humidity it will feel more like 100-115 most afternoons.

Heat index
Heat index(wowt)

The heat peaks on Tuesday with a high of 98. This is coming very close to the record high of 100!

Record heat
Record heat(wowt)

This same ridge will also pull in smoke from Canadian wildfires burning to our N and air quality will likely be impacted through the weekend.

Smoke outlook
Smoke outlook(wowt)

The most intense heat continues through Thursday with a slight chance for rain returning Friday and Saturday of next week.... next weekend should push us back into the 80s.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
A La Vista family was left scrambling after a wedding photographer cut off all communication.
Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride
The right-of-way that was being left unkept has now been cleaned up by the City of Omaha.
Midtown Omaha ‘no man’s land’ gets much-needed cleanup
Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store

Latest News

(Tom Larson/WEAU Viewer Photo)
Smoke advisory issued for eastern Nebraska
Jade's 10 Day Forecast
Jade's 6 First Alert Weather Day Forecast
Hurricane Hilary Radar
Hurricane Hilary on track to impact west coast