Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Comfortable Friday ahead of a stretch of intense heat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is our last comfortable day to get outdoors before intense heat kicks off in E Nebraska and W Iowa. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s for most Friday under sunny skies with a breezy S wind.
A ridge of high pressure builds in to our S and pushes highs into the 90s by Saturday! Saturday is A 6 First Alert Weather Day marking the start of a stretch of days in the 90s... with humidity it will feel more like 100-115 most afternoons.
The heat peaks on Tuesday with a high of 98. This is coming very close to the record high of 100!
This same ridge will also pull in smoke from Canadian wildfires burning to our N and air quality will likely be impacted through the weekend.
The most intense heat continues through Thursday with a slight chance for rain returning Friday and Saturday of next week.... next weekend should push us back into the 80s.
