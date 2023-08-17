Developers hope new apt. complex will help grow business in Omaha’s Little Bohemia

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new apartment complex is planned for a growing Omaha neighborhood known as Little Bohemia.

While the old-time favorites on 13th Street, like the Bohemian Cafe and the Donut Stop, no longer exist.

But, new businesses like Lumen Beer have made their way to this side of town.

They’ve been in this spot for just 14 months and Owner Dan Brouillette has seen the recent growth of the area.

“There’s a lot of new businesses that have popped up between Archetype Coffee, Beercade, Fizzys Fountain & Liquors, a lot of bars and other stores,” Brouillette said. “The number of people that have come down here it’s definitely skewed younger than previous years.”

Craig Paige owns Bohemian Gardens.

He wants to put in a new 59-unit apartment complex. His idea has been in the works since he started operating in the Little Bohemia area just three years ago.

“Our vision was to start picking up more and more of the properties here,” Brouillette said.

The properties Paige is referring to are businesses that no longer exist like the Ethnic Sandwich Shop and a tattoo shop. He wants to get rid of them to put in a new living space.

“I do believe it’s going to grow very well,” Paige said. “There’s already a number of businesses that have been here a few years and it’s going to get better and better.”

The entire new apartment building will be 66,000 square feet and have additional 5,400 square feet of retail space for new businesses to move in.

“We’ll have parking for approximately 25 to 26 people inside covered and then we’ll have 10 reserved parking outside. Then, we’ll have outside additional parking that will be first come first serve.”

Creating a Blackstone or Capitol District environment here might be difficult because 13th Street is a major pathway to the Old Market and downtown Omaha.

However, Paige and Brouillette believe Little Bohemia can be transformed into its own big-city district.

“As a person who owns a business and sells beer we make in-house, it will be fun to see how many customers we will have and just keeping it local in the community,” Brouillette said.

Once the new apartment complex is put in place it’s expected to create 50 to 60 jobs. The final reading to finance the apartment complex project will be next Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Once approved, demolition will start on Sept. 1.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.