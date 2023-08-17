COVID infections on the rise in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New data from the Douglas County Health Department shows a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

The health department’s COVID dashboard shows that there were 114 new cases in Douglas County last week, compared to just 67 the week prior.

The test positivity rate also climbed to nearly 11 percent, up from 8.5 percent the prior week.

This is the highest rate of infection in Douglas County since late April.

