Burglars hit five businesses in Cass County, Neb.

Sheriff’s Office looking for late-model white Chevy Silverado quad cab seen at those sites
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Cass County are looking for those responsible for a series of burglaries reported Wednesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies are looking for two burglars — one wearing a Harley-Davidson sweatshirt and the other wearing a Chicago Bulls sweatshirt — after thefts were reported at five locations Co-Op locations about midway between Omaha and Lincoln: Westover Rock & Sand in rural Weeping Water and the Cass County Department of Roads office located nearby, Frontier Co-Ops in Manley and Elmwood, and a construction company also located in Elmwood.

Authorities are asking businesses in those areas to check their security footage to see whether they might have video of anyone matching their description — or of their vehicle.

CCSO said the burglars traveled in a newer model white Chevrolet Silverado quad cab with high-end chrome wheels, chrome running boards with black footpads, a black truckbed spray liner, and a sticker along the bottom of the rear window on the driver’s side. The truck might also have chrome taillight accents and a yellow towing strap in the bed of the pickup.

“If you see this pickup please call 911 immediately,” CCSO said in the post.

Cass County, Neb., law enforcement asking for the public's help in tracking down thieves.
Cass County, Neb., law enforcement asking for the public's help in tracking down thieves.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about the thefts or the burglars, or who can identify the owners of the truck, is asked to contact CCSO’s non-emergency dispatch line at 402-296-9730 and reference case number CS23080602.

⚠️Be On the Lookout⚠️ The Cass County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help in identifying the suspects involved in...

Posted by Cass County Sheriff's Office - NE on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

