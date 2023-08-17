We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires

More than a hundred people have died and thousands more have been displaced.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii Monday to see the damage from the deadly wildfires on Maui.

The White House said the Bidens will meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials.

“So, he can meet with the governor and see firsthand just really the tragic impact that this this fire has had on these communities,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell who will be traveling with the president.

So far, more than a hundred people have died and thousands more have been displaced since fires scorched more than 2100 acres on the island of Maui.

On Tuesday, the president said, “Every asset they need will be there for them. And we’ll be there in Maui as long as it takes.”

President Biden has signed a federal disaster declaration to give Hawaii initial aid. The White House said the federal government will also repay Hawaii to repair and rebuild Maui. The president is also calling on Congress to give the state an additional $13 billion.

“We are going to need continuity of support and effort and that is what I expect the president to understand when he comes to see for himself on Monday,” said Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii).

Yet, the president has been criticized by Republicans for not being prepared to deal with the fires and for not speaking up immediately about the tragedy.

On social media, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote, “Joe Biden: Send more billions to Ukraine! No comment for Maui.”

Criswell said that President Biden did not want to go to Hawaii right away because he did not want to disrupt the search and rescue efforts. She also added there will be plenty of time to analyze what contributed to the wildfires happening in the first place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
A La Vista family was left scrambling after a wedding photographer cut off all communication.
Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride
The right-of-way that was being left unkept has now been cleaned up by the City of Omaha.
Midtown Omaha ‘no man’s land’ gets much-needed cleanup
Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store

Latest News

A car stolen from the scene of a homicide in Fort Calhoun last week has still not been located.
Stolen vehicle in connection to Washington County murder still at-large
Cass County Sherriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle in connection...
Authorities investigating series of robberies in Cass County
Douglas County has seen a small spike in COVID-19 infections in August.
Douglas County COVID-19 cases nearly double in one week
John Shores is accused of attempting to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for a...
Fired scout leader arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
The FBI is warning parents of a scheme that tricks teens into distributing child sexual abuse...
FBI warns of teens being recruited to act as 'money mules'