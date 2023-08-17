Authorities investigating Fort Calhoun woman’s homicide still trying to find her SUV

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Washington County are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the suspicious death of a 71-year-old woman.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told 6 News that investigators are still looking for a stolen vehicle they believe is connected to the homicide of Linda Childers of Fort Calhoun, who was found dead on Monday.

WCSO said they’ve been following up leads, including a report that the woman, who apparently had owned Harold’s Bar near 88th and Blondo streets, hosted a going away party on Saturday. Investigators are looking for anyone who might have seen her leaving the party as they work to piece together a timeline of events that followed.

Meanwhile, they stressed to 6 News that finding Childers’ vehicle is still a top priority for investigators. They’re looking for her burgundy 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with license plate 29-K826. The SUV was believed to be in the Omaha area.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman at 402-426-6866.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.