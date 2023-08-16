Young girl finds opioid prescription pills on Omaha playground

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What started off as time in the park turned into a call for help Tuesday.

Abigail Barr told 6 News her daughter found 30-40 prescription pills buried in the sand under the Schroeder-Vogel Park playground.

Barr said she normally looks out for needles and razor blades, but this discovery shocked her.

She said Omaha Police told her the pills were Suboxone: a Schedule III controlled substance, a semi-synthetic opioid to help with addiction.

″These obviously aren’t intended for children,” said Officer Michael Pecha with OPD. “And kids, depending on their age, sometimes they see something and their instinct is to go and grab onto those.”

The Drug Enforcement Agency offered safety reminders for parents.

“Any pill whether it’s Suboxone or a fake fentanyl pill or Tylenol,” said Emily Murray with the DEA. “You don’t really know the effect that’s going to have on you unless it’s prescribed specifically to you.”

She also said never to touch an unknown substance, err on the side of caution, and call law enforcement immediately.

OPD said it will always respond, and it has.

Pecha said the department has responded to similar situations across the city.

“We have had various instances where we’ve responded either for pills, for needles, or items such as that,” Pecha said. ”Everything was handled perfectly in this case. We always suggest if you find pills or drug paraphernalia, call 911 so police can respond and we can handle the materials appropriately.”

The Omaha mom said she’s thankful her daughter knew to tell an adult before she put the pills in her mouth.

