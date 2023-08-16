We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Teacher welcomes kindergartners for 41st straight year at Omaha Public Schools

An elementary teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just the same district, but the same classroom.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s biggest school district is welcoming students for a new year. For one teacher it’s become a routine, as she’s been proudly doing this for four decades.

One by one for the last 41 years. Ms. Hensley has welcomed Franklin Elementary kindergarteners on their new journey.

“I love to see the growth they make when they come because it’s the same families I had many years ago when they were students in here,” she said.

Not only has she spent 41 years at the same school, but also in the same classroom.

“I started part-time and I had 40-something kids sitting all over the floor. Mr. Anderson came out and said ‘Would you like to be full-time?’ and I said ‘Yes,’” Hensley said.

While her classroom hasn’t seen much change through the years, Ms. Hensley’s style of teaching has.

When I first started it was a lot of socialization and play and interaction. We had milk, we had crackers and we had centers. We did finger play and songs and stuff. Now we focus on the academic aspect of it,” she said.

In four decades, Ms. Hensley has impacted more lives than she can count. Something OPS officials find invaluable, especially with the teacher shortage.

“You think of how committed she is and the excitement. You’ll feel that energy and that excitement for it and that’s what our teachers have,” said Matthew Ray, interim superintendent.

Ms. Hensley says she still has at least another 10 years ahead of her. So until her last day this is what she wants her kids to know.

“Before you leave this class always remember I love you, you matter, you can do anything and I believe in you.”

OPS will welcome the rest of its students back on Thursday.

Wednesday was elementary and entry-level students in middle and high school.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge’s DUI citation downgraded
Three Sarpy County dispensaries are accused of selling cannabis products containing THC over...
Douglas County Sheriff says Omaha shop selling items with illegal THC levels
Ralston elementary school locked down after incident reported nearby
Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff

Latest News

Shadow Ridge Music Festival announced some big acts for this year's event, including the...
Shadow Ridge Music Festival announces headlining acts
Omaha figures to see an uptick in traffic as school gets back in session.
First day of school impacts Omaha traffic
To honor the victims of the disastrous Hawaii wildfires, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen ordered flags...
Flags to fly at half-staff for Hawaii wildfire victims
Heartland of America Park in Omaha is set to reopen on Friday.
Omaha's Heartland of America Park reopens Friday
Omaha Public Schools has an interim superintendent to start the new school year.
OPS starts 2023 school year with interim superintendent