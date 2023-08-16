We are Local
Student hit by vehicle in Lincoln for second day in a row

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The search continues for the driver of an SUV, accused of hitting a Culler Middle School student and leaving the scene Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, another student was hit by a car Wednesday morning. It happened near 8th and C Streets around 8 a.m. The area is two and a half blocks from Everett Elementary and three blocks from Park Middle School.

Lincoln Police said the 14-year-old boy was hit but wasn’t seriously hurt.

This serves as a reminder to drivers to be extra careful and not distracted while driving now that school is back in session and more students are out walking.

READ MORE: Lincoln Police ramps up traffic safety with new school year underway

The new school year just kicked off and safety in and around school zones ahs been a hot topic.

