Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer & breezy Wednesday. Intense heat lurking this weekend.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be another comfortable morning out the door as many more kids head back to school. The SSW wind will increase into the afternoon though sending highs into the upper 80s, much warmer than yesterday.

Dew points will increase a bit with the wind this afternoon and it will feel a bit muggy for some. SSW wind gusts will top out 25-30 mph at times.

A cold front will move through tonight giving us another brief taste of fall for Thursday. We’ll be a bit cooler with a high near 80 degrees and a breezy north wind. South wind gusts return Friday causing our temps to warm a bit more again.

The back and forth will stop this weekend with intense heat settling in. Saturday is still a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the start of a heat wave that lasts well into next week. Find more info about this next heat wave here.

