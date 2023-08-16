We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer & breezy Wednesday. Intense heat lurking this weekend.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be another comfortable morning out the door as many more kids head back to school. The SSW wind will increase into the afternoon though sending highs into the upper 80s, much warmer than yesterday.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Dew points will increase a bit with the wind this afternoon and it will feel a bit muggy for some. SSW wind gusts will top out 25-30 mph at times.

Wind Gusts Today
Wind Gusts Today(WOWT)

A cold front will move through tonight giving us another brief taste of fall for Thursday. We’ll be a bit cooler with a high near 80 degrees and a breezy north wind. South wind gusts return Friday causing our temps to warm a bit more again.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The back and forth will stop this weekend with intense heat settling in. Saturday is still a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the start of a heat wave that lasts well into next week. Find more info about this next heat wave here.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge’s DUI citation downgraded
Three Sarpy County dispensaries are accused of selling cannabis products containing THC over...
Douglas County Sheriff says Omaha shop selling items with illegal THC levels
Ralston elementary school locked down after incident reported nearby
Questions are being raised by neighbors near UNO's campus over renters who could be violating...
Residents concerned over zoning violations in Aksarben

Latest News

Saturday First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heat wave returns Saturday
Warmer & breezy weather this afternoon
Rusty's Wednesday Forecast
Heat index
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Breezy and warm Wednesday, hot by the weekend
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Emily's Tuesday night forecast