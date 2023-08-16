We are Local
Proposed 2024 Omaha budget amendment would decrease property taxes

Omaha City Council
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City Council President Pete Festersen is working on a proposal to decrease city property taxes in the coming year.

“Property valuations have increased substantially this year for most homeowners. I think it’s important we work to maximize a property tax cut in 2024,” he told 6 News.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert included a property tax cut in the 2024 budget proposal she submitted a few weeks ago. She proposed another property tax rate cut of 2.1%.

Festersen’s proposed amendment plans for a $900,000 decrease in the city’s property tax revenue, most of that coming out of the cash reserve, with $50,000 taken out of the city’s contingency budget.

The mayor’s budget recommends the 2024 General Fund Budget total of $507.8 million — a 6.97% increase over last year.

