Proposed 2024 Omaha budget amendment would decrease property taxes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City Council President Pete Festersen is working on a proposal to decrease city property taxes in the coming year.

“Property valuations have increased substantially this year for most homeowners. I think it’s important we work to maximize a property tax cut in 2024,” he told 6 News.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert included a property tax cut in the 2024 budget proposal she submitted a few weeks ago. She proposed another property tax rate cut of 2.1%.

Festersen’s proposed amendment plans for a $900,000 decrease in the city’s property tax revenue, most of that coming out of the cash reserve, with $50,000 taken out of the city’s contingency budget.

The mayor’s budget recommends the 2024 General Fund Budget total of $507.8 million — a 6.97% increase over last year.

