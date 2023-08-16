Our Town: Papillion digs dodgeball, combines health & literacy

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT/Sponsored) - In the City of Papillion, modern-day students have a unique way to learn about local history in an immersive way. And there’s plenty of ways to stay active around town — even while reading a book.

PIONEER DAYS

The Papillion Area Historical Society is to thank for the city’s Pioneer Days, a historical field trip for fourth-graders in the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools District.

Students listen to a pioneer story, tour City Hall, the John Sautter Farmhouse, and experience a one-room school setting in the historic Portal School.

“Originally it was built in 1890, and it was in session through the early ’90s. And when Papillion-La Vista Schools needed the children to come into town, that’s when they put this up for sale — and we bought it for $1 and then moved it to its current location,” said Ashley Bohl, president of the Papillion Historical Society.

The Historical Society was founded in 1979 for the purpose of fourth-grade Nebraska school history. It’s a way for modern-day students to interact with local history.

The groups enjoy lunch on the grounds before the field trip ends.

The curriculum is about to change, so instead of fourth graders touring these historical sites, third graders will now be introduced to Pioneer Days.

STORYWALK

StoryWalk at Eagle Ridge Park in Papillion started as a leadership project between the Parks Department and the Public Library.

“We wanted to create an interactive, fun way for kids and their families to go outside and read. So it promotes literacy and physical activity,” said Library Director Matt Kovar.

It’s easy to participate. Just scan the QR code and follow along the trail and read a book as you go. Plus, the plots change every season, so stay tuned.

The next StoryWalk will be installed in September. Each story is a surprise, so we can’t give anything away.

All books are family-friendly.

GAGA BALL

Gaga Ball came into play two years ago as part of the master plan of Papillion. The sport was recommended by citizens and the city consultant and was part of an Eagle Scout project for a local troop.

“It’s so high kinetic, so high energy at all times. That kids that really like to move around a lot and really like to stay active, love this game,” said Tony Gowan, Papillion Parks Director.

You can find the Gaga Ball pit at Overland Hills Park.

City parks advocates say you can keep your kids active and playing with their peers well after the school bell rings. In addition to Gaga Ball, Overland Hills Park has a three-hole disk golf course, outdoor table tennis courts, and cornhole — it’s the city’s way of catering to every age group.

