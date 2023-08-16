Omaha’s Vision Zero traffic safety plan finally coming into focus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four years after Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert talked about a Vision Zero traffic safety task force, an overall strategy behind the concept is finally coming into focus.

At a public input session at UNO’s Barbara Wtiz Community Engagement Center, several hundred people attended to get a good look at the long-awaited plan.

They did see detailed visual presentations, including opportunities to specifically provide input on ideas and concepts, but what they didn’t get to see is the action plan they plan to present to Omaha City Council.

That won’t happen as scheduled in September, but the Vision Zero coordinator said they hope it will be ready by October.

“If we can make our roads more intuitive and self-enforcing by having designs that kind of have that self-enforcing component to it, that can slow vehicles down which improves the safety of all users including the driver behind the wheel or people walking or biking or just trying to get to public transit,” Jeff Sobczyk said. When the doors were opened, dozens entered with a variety of questions for members of the advisory teams involved specifically over the past year, gathering data, information, and feedback.

Vision Zero is not an Omaha idea.

It’s based on a model adopted in Sweden in the 1990s and is now embraced in roughly 50 U.S. cities, including biggies like New York and Chicago.

“That’s really one of the challenges for us is that Omaha tends to be a little different from a lot of cities that have Vision Zero because, you know, our city is fairly new in the way that it’s developed or the majority of our cities fairly new,” said Austin Rowser, the Assistant Director of Omaha Public Works. “Whereas a lot of the other cities that have it, they were designed and built prior to the automobile, so our network’s a little bit different from those. We get an opportunity here where we can lead in some of the vision zero efforts.”

Already familiar with the concepts, Rowser said Omaha has been utilizing Vision Zero traffic concepts for several years.

“With the success of worldwide Vision Zero programs, a lot of what’s being done in Vision Zero has been working its way into industry standards over the past decade or so,” Rowser said. “Signal timing is one thing and I don’t know if people have noticed, we have a leading pedestrian interval now at a lot of key intersections where we know we have high pedestrian traffic. That’s where, you know, you get a pedestrian green light while it’s all red for the cars. It gives the pedestrians some time to get out.”

Other ideas are more noticeable but fall in line with the plan’s efforts to humanize the approach to traffic safety and engineering.

“We’re looking at first and last mile connections at transit stops to make sure that, there’s a safe walkable bike path or walkable path from someone’s home to a transit stop or from a transit stop to a destination,” Rowser said. “So those are things that we’ve already been looking at, and we’ve been incorporating into our projects.”

Just what Vision Zero remains a mystery to some, but Rowser said it’s a matter of putting checks and balances in engineering plans to keep unpredictable human behavior in mind.

“Really, the focus of Vision Zero is on reducing, the fatal and serious injury crashes,” Rowser explained. “Typically, past more traditional traffic engineering focuses on just eliminating crashes and we do that through signalization, but we know that driver behavior is such that oftentimes that’s not really an option. So we try to look at ways where we can come into the system and create other measures that can buffer and mitigate some of those crashes .”

The Omaha Vision Zero efforts are outlined through a website that also includes a City of Omaha fatal crash dashboard.

