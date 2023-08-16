Omaha to welcome second professional volleyball team in different league

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A second professional volleyball team is coming to Omaha.

That’s right: Two separate teams, two separate leagues, playing the same sport and sharing the same city as a home.

League One Volleyball, or LOVB, announced that its new Omaha franchise will start play after the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Several current college stars are associated with the LOVB.

NIL-driven club names like Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez, as well as Creighton’s Norah Sis, are affiliated.

“From record-breaking collegiate crowds to housing some of the winningest junior clubs in the nation, Nebraska lives and breathes women’s volleyball,” said Katlyn Gao, co-founder and CEO of LOVB. “This market embodies our community-up approach in action and we are thrilled to be introducing a whole new level of competition to passionate fans in the region.”

LOVB has clubs on the youth, high school, college, and professional levels. One of those youth clubs is Premier Nebraska.

“As LOVB’s new pro league team takes the stage in Omaha, it will have close ties to one of LOVB’s youth clubs, Premier Nebraska,” LOVB officials said in a release. “The league’s pro athletes will train alongside the club’s players, giving club athletes the opportunity to learn from, witness, and build even stronger ties with pro players they admire.

Other locations for LOVB pro teams include Houston, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, and Madison.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement and revealing of the Omaha Supernovas, which is the city’s other new pro volleyball team competing in the recently-formed Pro Volleyball Federation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.