Omaha Police collect over 200 guns, 1,500 pounds of ammo on city-wide amnesty day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police hosted its annual summer amnesty day Saturday.

The public was invited to forfeit any and all leftover fireworks, guns, or ammunition, no questions asked.

According to a press release, Omaha Police collected nearly 200 guns, over 1,500 pounds of ammo, more than 500 pounds of fireworks, and several containers of black powder.

OPD hosted a fireworks and gun amnesty day on August 12th. During the event OPD collected 60 handguns, 101 long guns, 35 pellet/BB guns, numerous gun parts and accessories, over 1500 pounds of ammunition, over 500 pounds of fireworks and several containers of blackpowder. pic.twitter.com/gXIMuJgcL7 — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) August 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.