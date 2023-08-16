We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police collect over 200 guns, 1,500 pounds of ammo on city-wide amnesty day

Omaha Police collected over 1,500 pounds of ammo along with firearms and fireworks at Saturday's amnesty day.
By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police hosted its annual summer amnesty day Saturday.

The public was invited to forfeit any and all leftover fireworks, guns, or ammunition, no questions asked.

According to a press release, Omaha Police collected nearly 200 guns, over 1,500 pounds of ammo, more than 500 pounds of fireworks, and several containers of black powder.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge’s DUI citation downgraded
Three Sarpy County dispensaries are accused of selling cannabis products containing THC over...
Douglas County Sheriff says Omaha shop selling items with illegal THC levels
Ralston elementary school locked down after incident reported nearby
Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff

Latest News

Shadow Ridge Music Festival announced some big acts for this year's event, including the...
Shadow Ridge Music Festival announces headlining acts
Omaha figures to see an uptick in traffic as school gets back in session.
First day of school impacts Omaha traffic
To honor the victims of the disastrous Hawaii wildfires, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen ordered flags...
Flags to fly at half-staff for Hawaii wildfire victims
Heartland of America Park in Omaha is set to reopen on Friday.
Omaha's Heartland of America Park reopens Friday
Omaha Public Schools has an interim superintendent to start the new school year.
OPS starts 2023 school year with interim superintendent