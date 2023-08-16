Omaha Police collect over 200 guns, 1,500 pounds of ammo on city-wide amnesty day
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police hosted its annual summer amnesty day Saturday.
The public was invited to forfeit any and all leftover fireworks, guns, or ammunition, no questions asked.
According to a press release, Omaha Police collected nearly 200 guns, over 1,500 pounds of ammo, more than 500 pounds of fireworks, and several containers of black powder.
