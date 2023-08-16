We are Local
Omaha music festival to feature Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul

Toad the Wet Sprocket, The Samples also set to perform
Barenaked Ladies
Barenaked Ladies(Matt Barnes)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re a fan of 1990s-2000s rock, you’re going to want to be at this year’s Shadow Ridge Music Festival.

Barenaked Ladies are headlining the event, set for Friday evening, Sept. 8 at Shadow Ridge, located near 188th and Pacific streets. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Collective Soul and Toad the Wet Sprocket are also set to perform, as is Colorado rock band The Samples. The festival will also feature local food vendors and “cold brews.”

Tickets are available for purchase online but are not refundable. General admission tickets — listed as “standing room only” — cost $78 apiece, or $175.50 for four tickets purchased together. There is a limit of 10 tickets per customer. Reserved general admission seating was listed at $158-$178 per ticket.

No outside food or beverages are permitted. Lawn chairs or any other type of portable chairs or blankets are also not allowed inside the festival. Coolers are also prohibited. You can bring one handheld bag per person, but they will be subject to a search.

