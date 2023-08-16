We are Local
Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff

Omaha
Omaha(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen ordered the U.S. and Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff Wednesday morning in honor of the victims of the deadly wildfires in Maui, Hawaii. The order expires sunset Friday.

A governor’s spokesperson told 6 News the order originated from Gov. Pillen and not from a national level. The president, a state governor, or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff

The governor of Hawaii had ordered flags in his state to fly at half-staff on August 10.

The latest report from Maui is that at least 106 people had died in the tragedy.

