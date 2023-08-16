M.U.D. working to prevent main breaks amid spike in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 600,000 people rely on the Metropolitan Utilities District for water.

M.U.D. is working hard to make sure that water keeps flowing. Officials say they are using some innovative approaches to catch leaks before they become full-blown main breaks.

The technology is working, but right now, the weather in the Omaha metro is working harder.

Counting through the end of July, there have been 374 water main breaks in Omaha so far this year. M.U.D. says that’s about 20 percent higher than the average.

“That’s mostly attributed to the extreme or exceptional drought conditions we’ve had in this area,” M.U.D. Vice President of Engineering Masa Niiya said. “There’s some stress around the corroded mains that causes the breaks or leaks. It can be the soil drying out around it, or for those December breaks when the ground is freezing, it creates extra pressure on the pipes from above.”

Age plays a factor, too.

“Some of the oldest mains date back to the 1880s,” Niiya said. “Right around the time the water system was built for the City of Omaha.”

In 2008, M.U.D. started an infrastructure replacement program working to keep the more than 3,000 miles of water main servicing the metro intact and to reverse the growing number of breaks.

“We’re needing to ramp up the program so the main breaks don’t continue to increase,” Niiya said. “Our goal is to get up to about one percent of the system of replacement. That’s 25-30 miles a year. Currently, we’re replacing about 16 miles of water mains per year.”

Niiya tells 6 News the M.U.D. is using innovative technology, such as leak detection and pressure monitoring devices, to inform technicians of what’s going on underground.

“We’re growing the program to catch leaks before they become big, disruptive breaks because not all breaks happen instantaneously,” Niiya said. “We have caught a number of leaks and made more economical repairs. We schedule these repairs with customers, versus a main break that can wash out the entire road.”

To learn more about M.U.D.’s scheduled infrastructure replacement projects, click here.

