M.U.D. again extends voluntary water restrictions — this time indefinitely

Utility again cites expected hot weather stretch as well as water main breaks and delays in repairing them
Omaha's Metropolitan Utilities District says customers are advised to continue limiting water use through late August.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Noting that local conservation efforts have been helping, the Metropolitan Utilities District on Wednesday asked the community to continue limiting outdoor water use “until further notice.”

In order to reduce peak demands, M.U.D. customers are asked to limit outdoor water use to twice a week and avoid watering on Mondays entirely. Even-numbered addresses are asked to pick between Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for outdoor water use while odd-numbered addresses are urged to select their two watering days from Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

M.U.D. is asking customers in the Omaha area to limit outdoor water to twice weekly following a...
M.U.D. is asking customers in the Omaha area to limit outdoor water to twice weekly following a schedule according to their address.(Metropolitan Utilities District)

In addition to the hot temperatures expected in coming days, the utility cited “continued reduced system capacity” at one of the water production facilities due to the complexity of the repairs needed and supply chain issues as contributing factors.

“M.U.D. appreciates the ongoing efforts of customers and has seen a decrease in usage, paired with additional rainfall in the area, allowing the utility to meet all demands for water as a result,” Wednesday’s news release from the utility states.

M.U.D. is also working with the city and other large water customers to reduce nonessential water use, including hydrant flushing.

The city has seen an uptick in water main breaks recently. M.U.D. confirmed with 6 News earlier this week that they’re seeing more water main breaks this year, and are trying to resolve the issue, particularly in areas where it’s causing significant traffic flow problems.

The utility company first asked area businesses and residents to curtail outdoor water use on Tuesday, July 25, for a few days following a water main break. Three days later, the M.U.D. was urging those limits continue for another 25 days, ending Monday, Aug. 21.

