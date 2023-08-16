We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ tied for second place for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard chart

Morgan Wallen arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the...
Morgan Wallen arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Morgan Wallen is making history on the Billboard Hot 100.

His song “Last Night” has now been No. 1 for 16 weeks, which ties it for second place with two other songs for most weeks at No. 1 in chart history.

“Last Night” is tied with 2017′s smash hit “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and with 1995′s “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

All three of those songs spent 16 weeks at No. 1.

The songs do not have to be consecutively in the top spot to be counted. Wallen’s “Last Night” was knocked down to No. 2 earlier this month, when Jason Aldean’s controversial single “Try That in a Small Town” hit No. 1. However, Aldean’s song’s success was short-lived, and “Last Night” climbed back to No. 1 after spending just one week at No. 2.

With just one more week in the top spot, Wallen would claim the second-place title without having to share it. However, it will take a few more weeks of “Last Night” at No. 1 to claim the first-place spot. That goes to 2019′s “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Old Town Road” spent 19 weeks at No. 1, claiming the title of most weeks spent at No. 1 in music history.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge’s DUI citation downgraded
Three Sarpy County dispensaries are accused of selling cannabis products containing THC over...
Douglas County Sheriff says Omaha shop selling items with illegal THC levels
Ralston elementary school locked down after incident reported nearby
Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff

Latest News

Omaha figures to see an uptick in traffic as school gets back in session.
First day of school impacts Omaha traffic
To honor the victims of the disastrous Hawaii wildfires, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen ordered flags...
Flags to fly at half-staff for Hawaii wildfire victims
Shadow Ridge Music Festival announced some big acts for this year's event, including the...
Shadow Ridge Music Festival announces headlining acts
Removing a signature from a petition has become a hot-button topic thanks to the battle over...
EXPLAINER: How to remove your signature from a petition
A house fire took the life of a woman in Superior, Nebraska, on Sunday.
Woman dies in housefire in Superior