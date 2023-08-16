We are Local
Midtown Omaha ‘no man’s land’ gets much-needed cleanup

The right-of-way that was being left unkept has now been cleaned up by state officials.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An eyesore in Midtown Omaha has finally gotten some attention after a 6 News investigation.

Clearing the overgrowth next door loomed a tall task last week for the neighboring businesswomen because an Omaha city ordinance requires adjacent property owners to maintain the right-of-way.

“They’re making it our responsibility even though we don’t own it,” said business owner Mary Schon.

So, who does?

“This just came up based on your phone call and we did a little research,” said Nebraska Department of Transportation District Engineer Tom Goodbarn.

Goodbarn contacted right-of-way experts with the state.

“I looked it up and said ‘We own this thing,’” Goodbarn said.

Tuesday morning, a state corrections work crew cleared the property of weeds and trees.

“We’ll talk to the city about ongoing maintenance with it, but I don’t know that it should fall on the ladies next door,” Goodbarn said. “They’ve got plenty of things to do in their own lives.”

The Schons next door are glad the state sees it that way.

“I’m definitely glad the state has got involved and decided to go ahead and take care of it,” Schon said.

Mary told 6 News the clearing of the overgrowth reveals about a third of an acre of potential.

Now, the state acknowledges its ownership of this right-of-way that neighbors have referred to as “no man’s land.”

NDOT says it might want to make it somebody else’s property and responsibility by putting the small plot up for sale.

“In my mind, we’d like to dispose of these properties and get them back on the tax rolls whenever we can,” Goodbarn said.

A real estate property manager, Schon says that’s the right way to handle right-of-way.

If the state decides to sell the lot, the city will get first dibs. If the city says no, then the public will have a chance to buy the right-of-way parcel through a bidding process.

