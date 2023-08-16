Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild end to the week with intense heat returning this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be another comfortable evening ahead with temperatures remaining in the 80s. Sunshine will continue with a few clouds moving in around 6PM.

Dew points have increased this afternoon making it feel a bit muggy for the rest of the day. Wind speeds will stay strong, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph through the evening hours and eventually calming overnight. A cooler wind from the north moves in tomorrow with our next cold front, making Thursday a bit breezy as well.

The cold front moving through tonight gives us another brief taste of fall for Thursday. We’ll be a bit cooler with a high near 80 degrees. South wind gusts return Friday causing our temps to warm a bit more again.

The back and forth will stop this weekend with intense heat settling in. Saturday is still a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the start of a heat wave that lasts well into next week. Find more info about this next heat wave here.

