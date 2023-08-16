We are Local
EXPLAINER: How to remove your name from a signed petition in Nebraska

Removing a signature from a petition has become a hot-button topic thanks to the battle over Nebraska LB 753.
By Johan Marin
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve ever had second thoughts after signing any kind of petition in Nebraska, it turns out, you can get your name lawfully removed.

Right now, there are eight petitions being circulated for the 2024 Nebraska election.

As registered voters consider which ones to sign, it’s good to know what they can and cannot do.

“If an individual were to sign a statewide petition, they were to decide to remove themselves, it’s allowable by the law,” Kruse said.

The Douglas County election commissioner told 6 News anyone can do this through a state form. All it asks is the person’s first and last name and the county in which they live.

“We can email it to them or mail to them,” Kruse said. “They can come in person to an election office and fill out that form.”

However, the law states you have to fill out the form before collecting the signatures wraps up.

“Once that petition is submitted to the Secretary of State’s office, it’s too late to make any changes for the voter or the signers,” Kruse said.

This applies to all counties and while Kruse believes it’s rare for people to withdraw their signature, he thinks it’s important for voters to have that right.

“In the world we live in today, with all the disinformation and information, folks change their mind all the time,” Kruse said.

In order for a petition to get into the next November 2024 election, it needs about 60,000 signatures.

As of right now, only 10 people have removed their names from a petition this year.

