We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Council Bluffs Police looking for missing man

Council Bluffs Police are asking the public to help them locate missing person Deni Jordan.
Council Bluffs Police are asking the public to help them locate missing person Deni Jordan.(Council Bluffs Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has apparently gone missing.

“His family has been unable to reach him,” the CBPD Facebook post states.

Deni Jordan, 29, is a 5-foot-11 Black man weighing about 170 pounds. He has black hair and facial hair, and brown eyes, according to the CBPD report.

He was last seen by police officers on July 29 at Walmart in north Council Bluffs, but has no known permanent residence.

Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Roberts at 712‐890‐5212.

Council Bluffs Police are asking the public to help them locate missing person Deni Jordan.
Council Bluffs Police are asking the public to help them locate missing person Deni Jordan.(Council Bluffs Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge’s DUI citation downgraded
Three Sarpy County dispensaries are accused of selling cannabis products containing THC over...
Douglas County Sheriff says Omaha shop selling items with illegal THC levels
Ralston elementary school locked down after incident reported nearby
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

Dr. Steve Corsi
Governor Pillen appoints new CEO of Dept. of Health and Human Services
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
Omaha
Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
Breezy afternoon's the next few days
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast