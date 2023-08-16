Council Bluffs Police looking for missing man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has apparently gone missing.

“His family has been unable to reach him,” the CBPD Facebook post states.

Deni Jordan, 29, is a 5-foot-11 Black man weighing about 170 pounds. He has black hair and facial hair, and brown eyes, according to the CBPD report.

He was last seen by police officers on July 29 at Walmart in north Council Bluffs, but has no known permanent residence.

Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Roberts at 712‐890‐5212.

Council Bluffs Police are asking the public to help them locate missing person Deni Jordan. (Council Bluffs Police Department)

