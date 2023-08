COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police say a missing man has been found.

Deni Jordan, 29, had been reported missing Wednesday. His family told CBPD he had not been heard from since July 29, when the police department had contact with him at the Walmart on 16th Street.

CBPD said Friday that Jordan has been located and is safe.

