Big Elk sculpture to be unveiled, dedicated at Omaha’s RiverFront

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha announced the details for a ceremony to unveil a special sculpture on Wednesday.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in a release that the ceremony to dedicate the sculpture of Big Elk, an Omaha Tribal Chief, will take place at The RiverFront this Saturday, Aug. 19.

Artist Benjamin Victor has been working on the sculpture for a year. He unveiled the clay base to 6 News at KANEKO back in February.

Now, Chief Big Elk will be bronze coated, standing tall at the Lewis & Clark Landing for all to see.

“The park has undergone an incredible transformation and will serve as a respectful, well-suited location to honor a principal chief of the Omaha tribe,” Stothert said in a press release. “[Victor] has done an exceptional job of capturing the dignity and strength of Chief Big Elk. Omaha will be very proud of this powerful representation of its Indigenous heritage.”

Saturday’s dedication ceremony starts at 9 a.m. and will feature a presentation of colors, a reading of Chief Big Elk’s biography, and remarks by descendants.

The monument site is located along Riverfront Drive, directly across from the Discovery Playground.

