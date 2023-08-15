We are Local
University of Nebraska-Omaha eliminates application fee for undergraduates

The University of Nebraska-Omaha is making the process easier for prospective undergraduate students to apply.(WOWT)
The University of Nebraska-Omaha is making the process easier for prospective undergraduate students to apply.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Omaha is making the process easier for prospective undergraduate students to apply.

UNO is completely eliminating its application fee for undergraduates. Previously, Nebraska high school students could apply with their fee waived thanks to waiver programs in place by the UN System. Students were able to apply fee-free during portions of September and October.

With the fee being eliminated, all first-year, transfer, and visiting undergraduate or non-degree applicants can submit their application for consideration without the $45 fee. The move went into effect on August 1 for all domestic undergraduate students. The university says all applicants who have applied since then or have an application in progress will not be charged an application fee.

UNO also launched the Omaha Urban Rate Tuition Program earlier in the year, providing students with reduced rates from 11 states outside Nebraska.

The university says graduate and international students will still be subject to an application fee.

