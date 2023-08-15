Twelve apply to fill Vinny Palermo’s Omaha City Council seat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A dozen people have applied to represent Dist. 4 on the City Council, replacing Vinny Palermo, who was removed from the seat earlier this month.

Interested parties had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to submit their application for the appointment. Applicants must have lived in Dist. 4 for the last six months to be eligible for the seat.

The council secretary said the following people had applied for the post: Andrew Adams, Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan, Terri Blackburn, Samuel Canova, former District 4 Councilman Garry Gernandt, Ron Hug, Margo Juarez, Mark Martinez, Anita Rojas, Ben Salazar, Erik Servellon, and Joseph Velasquez.

“Councilmembers will evaluate the applicants and determine the candidates to be interviewed at a special City Council meeting,” the city’s release states.

Those interviews will be conducted at a public hearing set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept 7.

The council expects to appoint its newest member on Sept. 12 and swear them into office at the Sept. 26 council meeting.

Palermo has been in jail since late April, when he was indicted in a federal corruption case. The council voted 6-0 on Aug. 1 to vacate his seat after three months of unexcused absences. Palermo never fought the move to vacate his seat or even whether his absences should be counted as excused or not. He also collected a paycheck for the position while behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.