We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Twelve apply to fill Vinny Palermo’s Omaha City Council seat

Public interviews for narrowed list of candidates set for Sept. 7
After Vinny Palermo's seat was officially vacated, Omaha City Council now has 12 candidates for its District 4 position.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A dozen people have applied to represent Dist. 4 on the City Council, replacing Vinny Palermo, who was removed from the seat earlier this month.

Interested parties had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to submit their application for the appointment. Applicants must have lived in Dist. 4 for the last six months to be eligible for the seat.

The council secretary said the following people had applied for the post: Andrew Adams, Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan, Terri Blackburn, Samuel Canova, former District 4 Councilman Garry Gernandt, Ron Hug, Margo Juarez, Mark Martinez, Anita Rojas, Ben Salazar, Erik Servellon, and Joseph Velasquez.

“Councilmembers will evaluate the applicants and determine the candidates to be interviewed at a special City Council meeting,” the city’s release states.

Those interviews will be conducted at a public hearing set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept 7.

The council expects to appoint its newest member on Sept. 12 and swear them into office at the Sept. 26 council meeting.

Palermo has been in jail since late April, when he was indicted in a federal corruption case. The council voted 6-0 on Aug. 1 to vacate his seat after three months of unexcused absences. Palermo never fought the move to vacate his seat or even whether his absences should be counted as excused or not. He also collected a paycheck for the position while behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating suspicious death, stolen vehicle in Fort Calhoun
Arrest made after Ralston school threat connected to road rage incident
3 Sarpy County shops under investigation after elevated THC levels found in products
Questions are being raised by neighbors near UNO's campus over renters who could be violating...
Residents concerned over zoning violations in Aksarben
WILBUR, NEB. - 06/18/2019 - Defendant Aubrey Trail is wheeled into the courtroom on Tuesday,...
EXPLAINER: The history of Nebraska’s death penalty and what it means for Aubrey Trail

Latest News

Heat index
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Breezy and warm Wednesday, hot by the weekend
Small business owners in Omaha can get an extra boost thanks to a free service.
Council Bluffs startup says free mentoring service is helping boost business
After Vinny Palermo's seat was officially vacated, Omaha City Council now has 12 candidates for...
Omaha City Council receives 12 applicants for Palermo's vacant seat
William Wright was sentenced to consecutive life terms in prison in Lancaster County on two...
Man sentenced on two counts of second degree murder