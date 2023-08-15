We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly start to a fantastic Tuesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re all waking up to the 50s this morning with some places threatened record lows. The record low in Omaha is 51 degrees set in 1994. We’ll get close to that around 7am this morning.

Abundant sunshine will help us warm rather quickly this morning with highs in the lower 80s likely by the end of the day.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Low humidity and light wind compared to yesterday should make today the frontrunner for the best day of the week.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

We’ll make a run at 90 degrees Wednesday thanks to the SSW wind that kicks in and gusts 25-30 mph.

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Another push of cooler air will make Thursday comfortable with a high near 80 likely. Friday will start a warm up and Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the start of our second extended round of heat this summer. This looks to last 4 or 5 days into the middle of next week.

Saturday First Alert Weather Day
Saturday First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

