Ralston elementary school locked down after incident reported nearby

A Ralston elementary school was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a man walked up and said he'd been shot on the Keystone Trail nearby.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Staff and families were informed of a Tuesday morning incident at a Ralston elementary school that was initially reported as a shooting, prompting the school to go into lockdown.

According to a spokesman for Karen Western Elementary School, located north of 62nd and L streets, a distressed man left the nearby Keystone Trail, and approached two construction workers in the school parking lot about 9:45 a.m., telling them that shots had been fired him.

First responders confirmed he was not shot, though he had some scrapes.

It’s the second incident reported near a Ralston school in as many days. On Monday, a road rage incident prompted a parent at Meadows Elementary to warn school officials about a potential threat.

