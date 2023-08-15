We are Local
One of four Omaha defendants in federal corruption case may change plea

Former Omaha Police Capt. Richie Gonzalez pleaded ‘not guilty’ this past spring
Richard Gonzalez filed paperwork to change his plea in the Omaha public corruption case.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the four men indicted in an Omaha public corruption scandal in April is considering changing his plea.

Court documents filed Tuesday show that former Omaha Police Capt. Richie Gonzalez has filed paperwork in federal court to request a hearing in order to change his plea. That hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to the charges this past spring and has been in federal custody ever since.

Former Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo, former Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, and Jack Olson are also facing fraud and public corruption charges and remain in federal custody.

