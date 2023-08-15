One of four Omaha defendants in federal corruption case may change plea

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the four men indicted in an Omaha public corruption scandal in April is considering changing his plea.

Court documents filed Tuesday show that former Omaha Police Capt. Richie Gonzalez has filed paperwork in federal court to request a hearing in order to change his plea. That hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to the charges this past spring and has been in federal custody ever since.

Former Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo, former Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, and Jack Olson are also facing fraud and public corruption charges and remain in federal custody.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.