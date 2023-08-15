Omaha shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man booked in connection with a shooting that injured one at an Omaha apartment complex Sunday made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place just before 4 p.m. Sunday near 42nd and D streets. Police found one victim and took him to the hospital for treatment.

23-year-old Manuel Ponce has been charged with first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

A police affidavit states Ponce called 911 to report his involvement with the shooting. After being read his rights, he allegedly confessed to taking his gun and a child to the scene of the shooting and ended up shooting the victim after they argued. The victim slapped him in the face before they were shot.

Manuel Ponce, 23 (Omaha Police Department)

Ponce has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September. His bond has been set at $75,000.

