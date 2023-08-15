We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man booked in connection with a shooting that injured one at an Omaha apartment complex Sunday made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place just before 4 p.m. Sunday near 42nd and D streets. Police found one victim and took him to the hospital for treatment.

23-year-old Manuel Ponce has been charged with first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

A police affidavit states Ponce called 911 to report his involvement with the shooting. After being read his rights, he allegedly confessed to taking his gun and a child to the scene of the shooting and ended up shooting the victim after they argued. The victim slapped him in the face before they were shot.

Manuel Ponce, 23
Manuel Ponce, 23(Omaha Police Department)

Ponce has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September. His bond has been set at $75,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating suspicious death, stolen vehicle in Fort Calhoun
3 Sarpy County shops under investigation after elevated THC levels found in products
Arrest made after Ralston school threat connected to road rage incident
Questions are being raised by neighbors near UNO's campus over renters who could be violating...
Residents concerned over zoning violations in Aksarben
WILBUR, NEB. - 06/18/2019 - Defendant Aubrey Trail is wheeled into the courtroom on Tuesday,...
EXPLAINER: The history of Nebraska’s death penalty and what it means for Aubrey Trail

Latest News

A man was displaced Monday night following an Omaha house fire.
Omaha fire crews respond to Monday night house blaze
Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge’s DUI citation downgraded
Bellevue Police run out of steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai drivers
Memorial Stadium
Nebraska Athletics announces campaign for Memorial Stadium’s centennial