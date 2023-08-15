Omaha shooting suspect makes first appearance in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man booked in connection with a shooting that injured one at an Omaha apartment complex Sunday made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning.
The shooting took place just before 4 p.m. Sunday near 42nd and D streets. Police found one victim and took him to the hospital for treatment.
23-year-old Manuel Ponce has been charged with first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
A police affidavit states Ponce called 911 to report his involvement with the shooting. After being read his rights, he allegedly confessed to taking his gun and a child to the scene of the shooting and ended up shooting the victim after they argued. The victim slapped him in the face before they were shot.
Ponce has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September. His bond has been set at $75,000.
